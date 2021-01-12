Stefanik loses Harvard advisory post over support for Trump’s election fraud claims

Harvard’s Institute of Politics has removed U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican representing New York’s North Country, from its senior advisory committee Tuesday, citing her vocal support for President’s Trump’s false claims about widespread fraud in the November 2020 election

In a letter to the committee, Douglas Elmendorf, dean of faculty at Harvard Kennedy School, said the IOP asked Stefanik to voluntarily step aside. When she declined, Elmendorf said he informed her that she would be removed from the committee, whose members lend experience as elected officials and in public life to advise Harvard students.

“My request was not about political parties, political ideology, or her choice of candidate for president,” Elmendorf wrote. “Rather, in my assessment, Elise has made public assertions about voter fraud in November’s presidential election that have no basis in evidence, and she has made public statements about court actions related to the election that are incorrect.

“Moreover, these assertions and statements do not reflect policy disagreements but bear on the foundations of the electoral process through which this country’s leaders are chosen.”

In response to the Institute’s action, Stefanik issued a statement calling it a “badge of honor to join the long line of leaders who have been boycotted, protested, and canceled by colleges and universities across America.” She said the decision by Harvard to “cower and cave to the to the woke Left will continue to erode diversity of thought, public discourse, and ultimately the student experience.”

Elmendorf noted Stefanik’s history with Harvard, which includes acting as a student leader at the IOP before graduting from the Kennedy School in 2006.

Stefanik was reelected to a second term representing New York’s 21st Congressional District in November. She emerged as a strong ally of the president during 2019’s impeachment hearings, and she was one of more than 130 House members who objected to the results of Electoral College’s certification that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.