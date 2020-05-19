Stefanik, upstate New York representatives discuss COVID-19 stimulus at virtual town hall

Seven members of New York’s congressional delegation, including North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik, will discuss the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a virtual town hall.

The event, which will air on Local 22/ABC and online at mychamplainvalley. com, will focus on the new COVID-19 stimulus bill in the U.S. House. The seven members will address why they voted the way they did and what is likely to happen next in Washington.

They will also take questions from viewers across upstate New York. The town hall will feature:

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-21);

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-20);

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-22);

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (R-23);

U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-24);

U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25);

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins (D-26)

Tuesday’s event follows the discussion started April 28 at Nexstar’s first congressional town hall in upstate New York, where the federal lawmakers answered questions on COVID-19 funding for the state and assistance for small businesses.