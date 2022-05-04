WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The national campaign STOP THE BLEED® is coming to the North Country.

This campaign focuses on preparing individuals with life-saving skills to stop life-threatening bleeding during an emergency.

Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization and its North Country EMS Program Agency have confirmed that they will host trainings for STOP THE BLEED® beginning in May. These trainings will provide bleeding control kits and training simulations for a range of scenarios.

FDRHPO’s North Country EMS Program Agency Director Ann Smith said this program will help strengthen North Country communities.

“STOP THE BLEED® builds community resilience through education and engagement, transforming ordinary citizens into heroic immediate responders by raising mindfulness of the basic actions that can be taken to manage severe bleeding following everyday emergencies, mass casualty events or natural disasters,” Smith said in a press release. “

These courses are approximately 90 minutes and include a formal presentation and hand-on practice applying firest pressure, packing a wound and using a tourniquet to stop bleeding.

According to FDRHPO, approximately 20 emergency responders in the North Country will be trained to become instructors for this program. The pool of instructors will conduct at least 25 free training sessions in prime community locations to administer “STOP THE BLEED® techniques.

FDRHPO will provide this training to over 500 community members. The first training will be held on May 19 at 12:30 p.m. at the FDRHPO office located at 120 Washington Street in Watertown.

The STOP THE BLEED® initiative in the North Country was funded through a $4,100 LEAD Impact grant from the Northern New York Community Foundation’s LEAD Council.