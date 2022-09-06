Peru, NY — As school started in the North Country, many are happy to be able to see everyone’s faces without masks on.

“We can actually see the smiles on all of their faces today,” said Scott Storms, Superintendent of the Peru Central School District. “I think that’s important. The idea of having classrooms back into a collaborative teaching environment is really important so we don’t have to have the distance in our classroom, so kids are together.”

“It’s nice to see a real kindergarten experience, or a normal kindergarten experience, where we got to come into the classroom, and see her teacher’s face,” shared one parent. “I think the kids are just excited to meet new friends and have a good year.”

Johnna Roberts, a second-grade teacher, shared a similar sentiment about being excited to see her students’ faces and having them work in groups again. Roberts also shared the new elementary school math program the district has established “Breaking things down into more basic and common-sense concepts, so it’s a little easier for the kids to own each piece before they move on to a more complicated piece, so I’m really excited to start that this year.”

Roberts says that as parents help their kids with homework, they may notice it is a little closer to what they have learned in school, as common core is phased out.

There are also some concerns heading into the school year like inflation and staffing, but Storms believes the district is in a good place, with just a couple of positions still needing to be filled.