GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the big game’s four-legged sibling show airs before the Super Bowl begins, The Puppy Bowl is back, and for the second year in a row, it has a local twist.

This Sunday’s Puppy Bowl airs on Discovery+ and Animal Planet at 2 p.m. Viewers watching for the puppy fun and shelter stories might notice that the home of the bowl is a bit familiar. That’s because Puppy Bowl XVIII was filmed at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. The arena also hosted the 2021 Puppy Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl brings 118 puppies in to play in two teams: Team Ruff, “Tail Mary Tangerine,” and Team Fluff, “Bark Blue.” Dogs play and fumble on a puppy-sized football arena, and commentators talk about their breeds and traits. The show features slow-mo cams, ariel views and more.

The game was filmed in fall 2021, the same time gap the 2021 bowl had. The 2021 bowl was filmed while hockey and other events were not being held at Cool Insuring Arena.

This year’s Puppy Bowl also features various segments featuring individual dogs, like service dogs-in-training and rescue dogs. Catch the Puppy Bowl at 2 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.