ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley has been named interim chancellor of The State University of New York, taking over for Jim Malatras, who announced his resignation earlier this month.

SUNY Board Chairman Dr. Merryl H. Tisch said Stanley is “the right educator at the right time” to lead the university system.

“With President Stanley’s decades of leadership, commitment to academic excellence, and her unwavering support for students, she is well-positioned to serve our 64 campuses with a proven record of accomplishments, integrity, and intellect,” Tisch said.

Malatras said he would step down January 14 after disturbing text messages and emails were made public. The messages were a part of the New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former Governor Andrew Cuomo. These included text messages to some of Cuomo’s aides and highest members of office about Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to the governor

Trustees said they will begin a global search for a permanent chancellor in January.

Stanley, who has led SUNY Oswego for 25 years, will step down Dec. 31 to take on the new role.

“I do not take lightly our responsibility to make sure we are providing a safe and welcoming environment that allows our students to grow academically and provide the foundation to pursue and reach their goals and dreams,” Stanley said. “During this leadership transition, their success will be my highest priority, and I look forward to leading this great university system to new heights.”