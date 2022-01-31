ONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A SUNY Oneonta student has died after a cold weather-related incident. The Oneonta Police Department said 20-year-old Tyler LoPresti-Castro of Nassau in Rensselaer County was found apparently suffering from extended exposure to extremely cold, subzero temperatures.

At 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, LoPresti-Castro was found at Oneonta Public Transit Building, according to police. Police said he was on the ground and unresponsive. He was transported to AO Fox Memorial Hospital. SUNY Oneonta said he died at Bassett Medical Center on Thursday evening.

Police said LoPresti-Castro was last seen around midnight. Surveillance footage around 2:15 a.m. showed he entered the transit building. Police believe he got very cold and wet from going through a drainage culvert and deep snow. They said he did not appear to be dressed for the cold.

Detectives were able to review camera footage from the garage and determined he got there on foot around 2:15 a.m. “He entered city property by way of a wooded area at the northeast corner of the bus garage off of Silas Lane,” said Christopher Witzenburg, Chief of Oneonta City Police Department. “There is a drainage culvert there. We believe he got very cold and wet by crossing through the wet drainage culvert in some pretty deep snow.”

Police don’t know where he was between midnight and 2:15 a.m. “He doesn’t live on campus. From where we believe he was it is about 3 1/2 miles,” said Witzenburg. “Given his age and level of fitness, he could have walked that in a period of time without too much trouble.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the City of Oneonta Police Department at (607) 432-1111 or the New York State University Police at Oneonta at (607) 436-3550.

In a statement, SUNY Oneonta officials said:

“This is a very sad time for SUNY Oneonta. Our campus community is mourning the loss of one of our own, and we are focused on providing support to the student’s family and friends. Our hearts go out to them, and we are providing whatever assistance we can to help them during this difficult time. The college is offering grief and counseling services for students, faculty and staff and has been in touch with the student’s family to offer support.” SUNY Oneonta

The college said they are fully cooperating with local authorities. LoPresti-Castro graduated from Columbia High School in East Greenbush. He was in his junior year at SUNY Oneonta.

