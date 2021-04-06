SUNY Plattsburgh offers on-campus vaccine clinic for students

As eligibility expands in New York State to those 16 and up, SUNY Plattsburgh has set up a vaccine clinic on campus.

“I’m pretty optimistic, I’m hopeful, I think this is good news,” said sophomore Ranch Keane. “I’m hopeful we can return to normalcy soon and this is the start of that.”

Keane was one of hundreds of Plattsburgh students to get their first shot Tuesday in Memorial Hall.

The college administered about 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to students Tuesday. They’re set to get their second dose 4 weeks from now, just in time for finals week and the end of the spring semester.

“That’s key,” said Dr. Kathleen Camelo, director of student health and counseling. “We want our students to go home to their families safe, vaccinated, so they don’t catch the disease and they also don’t spread the disease.”

Dr. Camelo says CVPH and Clinton County Health Department provided the vaccinations Tuesday. Plattsburgh nursing students were also on hand to assist in the process. Tuesday is the first day the majority of college students in New York became eligible.

“I didn’t expect to get it this early,” said freshman Isabella Tracy. “I’m very proud that I can protect others and just create a space for everyone.”

Tracy says there was no doubt in her mind that getting vaccinated was the right idea. As a first year student, she’s hopeful to gain the true campus experience.

“I’m excited for school clubs, organizations, activities to get started up again, ” Tracy said.

Other students agree they’re ready to get back to what they’ve missed.

“Concerts, I’m ready to see some people live,” Keane said. “And be with a mass group of people, all having a good time, not concerned about putting other people in danger.”

School leaders say there will be another clinic Thursday. Depending on the demand, the college may receive a supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine soon.