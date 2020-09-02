Survey of New Yorkers finds majority are wary of schools reopening, fear more virus outbreaks

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2020, file photo, Cimmie Hunter, left, and Cadence Ludlow, both 6th graders, arrive at Liberty Elementary School during the first day of class in Murray, Utah. For countless families across the country, the school year is opening in disarray and confusion, with coronavirus outbreaks triggering sudden closings, mass quarantines and deep anxiety among parents. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a new statewide survey of residents, 62 percent of New Yorkers say reopening schools runs the risk of spreading the coronavirus, and more than half believe the worst of the pandemic is yet to come.

The survey by the Siena College Research Institute (SCRI) also found 27 percent of New Yorkers think colleges should only deliver remote learning and not bring students back to campus for the fall semester.

“As schools across New York grapple with whether to or how to open in the fall, by nearly two to one, New Yorkers say completely opening schools runs too great a risk,” said SCRI Director Don Levy said.

“As many colleges across New York reopen and bring students to campus with health safety protocols in place, 2/3 of all New Yorkers, 70% of women, 72% of those 18-34 years of age, 73% of Democrats and a majority, 53%, of Republicans say that colleges should only deliver remote education and not bring students back to campus,” he said.

The poll showed that 32 percent think it’s important that children go back to school while mitigating the risks as best as possible.

Just over half of state residents, 51 percent, down from 62 percent two months ago, think the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still to come. Meanwhile, 34 percent, up from 27 percent, think the worst is over.

A large majority — 86 percent — say they are somewhat or very concerned that New York will face another large outbreak of COVID-19 in the fall, and 80%, essentially unchanged from late June, remain concerned that they or another member of their household will contract the virus.

When it comes to other activities:

58 percent are not comfortable with dining indoors in a restaurant

72 percent with having a drink at a bar

70 percent with working out at a gym

73 percent with watching a movie in a theater

65 percent with going to a bowling alley

In contrast, 45 percent of New Yorkers are reportedly more comfortable visiting a museum, while 47 percent said they are not.

When it comes to personal health, according to the SCRI poll, since the beginning of the pandemic, 42 percent of New Yorkers say they have gained weight while 32 percent have lost weight. Meanwhile, a majority, 51 percent say they have reconnected with old friends or distant family while 41percent have developed a new hobby and 13 percent have adopted a new pet.

When it comes to schools reopening, there have been three general approaches taken for the fall semester:

46% in favor of keeping schools closed for now and providing remote learning as best as teachers can for all students;

33 percent would reportedly prefer giving instruction using a hybrid model where only some students come in each day and many students receive instruction some or all day online whether in the school building or at home.

18 percent are reportedly calling for schools to fully reopen for in person learning for all students with precautions like social distancing and masks in place.

Unchanged from two months ago, 70 percent reportedly say the government’s priority should be to contain the spread of the coronavirus, even if it hurts the economy while 23 percent say the priority should be to restart the economy, even if it increases the risk to public health.

New Yorkers continue to practice social distancing, wash their hands after touching any surface, and wear masks as much as they can or all the time at rates at, or above, 90 percent, according to the SCRI.