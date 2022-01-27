CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State trooper was hit while inside his patrol car on Wednesday night.

New York State Police have confirmed that on January 26 around 6 p.m., Trooper Stephen P. Muller was inside his patrol car, providing traffic control for a property damage crash on 1-481 northbound in Cicero, when a 2017 KIA hit the car from behind.

According to NYSP, the KIA was operated by 55-year-old Laura J. Shelton of North Syracuse, New York and she failed to observe the patrol car while traveling in the left lane. Trooper Muller had the patrol car’s emergency lights activated.

Trooper Muller was transported to Upstate Community Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Shelton was transported to Upstate University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following this crash, New York State Police reminded drivers to slow down and move over when emergency vehicles are working on the highway.

This accident remains under investigation by New York State Police.