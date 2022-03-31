CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Recently community members in the North Country have found syringes and needles in public spaces, according to St. Lawrence County Public Health.
This is due to the improper disposal of needles which have been reported in parks, playgrounds, parking lots and other spaces.
St. Lawrence County Partners 4 Substance Use Prevention warned that these needles can lead to dangerous exposure due to an accidental needle stick or improper disposal.
However, if you do find a needle in the North Country, the Organization said to not touch or pick up the needle and immediately call local law enforcement. Dispatch will then send a patrol officer to pick up th needle and properly dispose of the syringe.
Additionally, to avoid these dangers, North Country residents are urged to properly discard any used syringes. Needles are accepted at area hospitals. Needles should not be thrown in the trash, flushed down the toilet or put in a recycling bin.
Those in need of clean, sterile syringes are asked to contact NEXT Distro, which is an online and mail-based harm reduction program that offers free, sterile syringes, sharps containers, safer injection supplies and Narcan.
Additional resources are available to assist those who have substance use disorders with treatment and
recovery:
- Seaway Valley Prevention Council/The Valley Recovery Center: 315-713-4861
- St. Lawrence County Addiction Services: 315-386-2189
- REACHOUT 24 hour Crisis Hotline: 315-265-2422
- Never got the 3rd $1,400 stimulus payment? Here’s what to do when filing taxes
- $1M to establish mobile units for addiction treatment
- House passes $35-a-month insulin cap
- SUNY Plattsburgh opens doors for local middle schoolers
- Some Suave antiperspirants recalled due to high levels of cancer-causing chemical