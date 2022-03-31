CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Recently community members in the North Country have found syringes and needles in public spaces, according to St. Lawrence County Public Health.

This is due to the improper disposal of needles which have been reported in parks, playgrounds, parking lots and other spaces.

St. Lawrence County Partners 4 Substance Use Prevention warned that these needles can lead to dangerous exposure due to an accidental needle stick or improper disposal.

However, if you do find a needle in the North Country, the Organization said to not touch or pick up the needle and immediately call local law enforcement. Dispatch will then send a patrol officer to pick up th needle and properly dispose of the syringe.

Additionally, to avoid these dangers, North Country residents are urged to properly discard any used syringes. Needles are accepted at area hospitals. Needles should not be thrown in the trash, flushed down the toilet or put in a recycling bin.

Those in need of clean, sterile syringes are asked to contact NEXT Distro, which is an online and mail-based harm reduction program that offers free, sterile syringes, sharps containers, safer injection supplies and Narcan.

Additional resources are available to assist those who have substance use disorders with treatment and

recovery: