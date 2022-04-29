SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eleven Upstate New York Taco Bell employees have been awarded Taco Bell Live Mas Scholarships. Each employee received $10,000, for an overall total of $110,000.
The Taco Bell Foundation awarded more than $8 million in scholarships to 772 students across the country. Each student, between the ages of 16 and 26, submitted a two-minute video describing their passion, a positive change they want to make in the world, and how their education will help them achieve that goal.
Recipients
- Sean Pettis of Queensbury
- Belmont University for Music
- Elisabeth Dona of Fulton
- St. John Fisher for PreMed
- Bryanna Aldrich of Cortland
- Nazareth College for Physical Therapy
- Rebecca Blackburn of Brockport
- SUNY Geneseo for Veterinary Science
- Abby Schaumberg of Webster
- Temple University for Media and Broadcasting
- Julia Van Doren of Henrietta
- SUNY Oswego for Graphic Design/Business
- Garret Webster of Fairport
- University of Vermont for Engineering
- Lauren Wiggins of Greece
- Undecided school for Nursing
- Sienna Carlenius of Greece
- Undecided school for Nursing
- Julia Ferris of Greece
- Dameon College for Computer Science
- Grace Cardinal of Perinton
- Undecided school for Dance
“We couldn’t be prouder of our Live Mas Scholars and are excited to see what the future holds for them,” said Jessica Woodburn, Director of Marketing. These Taco Bell restaurants are owned and operated by Hospitality Syracuse, Inc, a local franchise organization.