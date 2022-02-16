AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst police charged a teenager with sexual misconduct in relation to the incident that prompted student protests at Nichols School in December.

Amherst police said the charge alleges the individual engaged in sexual intercourse with another person without their consent. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said his office’s Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau conducted an investigation with the Amherst Police Department but determined there was not sufficient evidence for a felony charge.

The alleged incident took place in an Amherst home in November 2021 when the defendant was 17 years old.

In December, students held a walkout that they said was in protest of the school’s handling of an alleged sexual assault of a classmate. Students said the victim went to school administration about the issue, but the accused student wasn’t removed from class. Later, alumni gathered outside the school to show support for the students.

Flynn said his office met with the victim and their parent to explain the outcome of their investigation. The offense will be adjudicated in Family Court due to the age of the defendant.

Nichols, the private school on Amherst Street in North Buffalo, said at the time that the school “has a strict Honor Code that is shared with students and their families. It makes very clear what is unacceptable. The school is aware of the investigation and has advised law enforcement that they will cooperate.” The school has not yet responded to a request for comment Wednesday.