Thirty percent of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated

(WETM) – More than 14 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York State, and 30 percent of New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated. 184,119 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.2 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
“We are hitting new milestones in our vaccination efforts every day thanks to the hard work of our health professionals and volunteers, but we won’t win the war against COVID until we reach herd immunity,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve expanded vaccine eligibility to every single New Yorker and increased our efforts to improve access for our most vulnerable, underserved populations, but some New Yorkers are still hesitant to get the vaccine. We will continue working with trusted community leaders across the state to spread the word that the vaccine is safe and effective because when we all work together as a community, we will be able to beat COVID once and for all.”
New Yorkers can schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccinefinder.org to find information on vaccine appointments near you. New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
Total doses administered – 14,124,641
Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 184,119
Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,248,961
Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 43.4%
Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 30.2%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|507,068
|4,454
|366,261
|6,884
|Central New York
|426,428
|2,602
|325,570
|4,558
|Finger Lakes
|526,860
|4,110
|386,991
|9,836
|Long Island
|1,071,674
|11,957
|711,025
|15,222
|Mid-Hudson
|917,558
|10,905
|611,224
|15,377
|Mohawk Valley
|209,443
|1,310
|160,368
|2,038
|New York City
|3,954,853
|35,749
|2,689,341
|40,882
|North Country
|199,674
|851
|165,858
|1,577
|Southern Tier
|276,019
|1,478
|206,802
|2,960
|Western New York
|569,466
|6,364
|407,264
|6,219
|Statewide
|8,659,043
|79,780
|6,030,704
|105,553
|
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12 Doses arriving 03/01 – 03/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14
|618,880
|526,415
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21
|699,790
|584,775
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28
|828,000
|737,080
|1,565,080
|10,536,050
|Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04
|819,800
|569,905
|1,389,705
|11,925,755
|Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/12
|1,068,455
|658,770
|1,727,225
|13,652,980
|Week 18 Doses
arriving 04/12 – 04/18
|763,825
|774,825
|1,538,650
|15,191,630
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.
New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.