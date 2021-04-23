Thirty percent of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated

New York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

(WETM) – More than 14 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York State, and 30 percent of New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated. 184,119 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.2 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.  

“We are hitting new milestones in our vaccination efforts every day thanks to the hard work of our health professionals and volunteers, but we won’t win the war against COVID until we reach herd immunity,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve expanded vaccine eligibility to every single New Yorker and increased our efforts to improve access for our most vulnerable, underserved populations, but some New Yorkers are still hesitant to get the vaccine. We will continue working with trusted community leaders across the state to spread the word that the vaccine is safe and effective because when we all work together as a community, we will be able to beat COVID once and for all.”

New Yorkers can schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccinefinder.org to find information on vaccine appointments near you. New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment. 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 14,124,641

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 184,119

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,248,961

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 43.4%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 30.2%

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region507,0684,454366,2616,884
Central New York426,4282,602325,5704,558
Finger Lakes526,8604,110386,9919,836
Long Island1,071,67411,957711,02515,222
Mid-Hudson917,55810,905611,22415,377
Mohawk Valley209,4431,310160,3682,038
New York City3,954,85335,7492,689,34140,882
North Country199,674851165,8581,577
Southern Tier276,0191,478206,8022,960
Western New York569,4666,364407,2646,219
Statewide8,659,04379,7806,030,704105,553
 
                                                    		1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17221,315119,925  341,240  1,588,585
Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24250,400462,395  712,795  2,301,380
Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 – 01/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 – 02/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 – 02/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 – 2/28393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12 Doses arriving 03/01 – 03/071,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14618,880526,4151,145,2957,686,405
Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21699,790584,7751,284,5658,970,970
Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28828,000737,0801,565,08010,536,050
Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04819,800569,9051,389,705 11,925,755
Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/121,068,455658,7701,727,22513,652,980
Week 18 Doses  
arriving 04/12 – 04/18		763,825774,8251,538,65015,191,630

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.            

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.         

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog