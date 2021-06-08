Tickets for 2021 Saratoga race season to go on sale

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following a season without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, racing fans will have the opportunity to secure their seat for the 2021 meet at Saratoga Race Course.

Season and weekly ticket plans for reserved seats in the Clubhouse, Grandstand, The Stretch and Fourstardave Sports Bar will go on sale Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at NYRA.com. These sections have been reserved for vaccinated fans only.

Season passes, which are also valid for vaccinated fans only, will be available for purchase beginning on June 9. Season passes provide admission to all 40 days at Saratoga Race Course. Season passes do not include reserved seating and will be available by digital download only.

As announced by NYRA and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on May 27, Saratoga Race Course will re-open to fans at near full capacity for the 2021 summer meet.

In order to do so based on current New York State guidelines, NYRA will designate most sections for vaccinated fanshh only, including the popular Saratoga backyard.

Individual tickets and tickets for other areas of Saratoga Race Course, including dining, will go on sale at a later date.

Following the four-day opening weekend from Thursday, July 15 through Sunday, July 18, racing will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays, with the exception of the final week, when the meet will conclude on Labor Day.