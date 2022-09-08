TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This fall, Ticonderoga is joining its neighbor at the south end of Lake George, and hosting its own Restaurant Week celebration. The first-ever Ticonderoga Area Restaurant Weeks run Sept. 16-30, bringing Adirondack flavor and local delights along with them.

The event is designed to encourage visits to restaurants around the Ticonderoga area. The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce will give out a passport and stamp card, which diners can pick up at the chamber or any participating restaurant.

From there, any restaurant listed as part of the festivities will give a stamp or signature once the bill is paid. Passport holders can exchange five stamps or signatures by Oct. 7 for a chance to win gift certificates to their favorite local eateries.

A full list of participating restaurants is forthcoming, and will be shared on the chamber website and Facebook page, as well as flyers around Ticonderoga. Participating restaurants will also have signs posted inviting visitors to “get your passport stamped here.” The restaurant week is part of Ticonderoga’s “Think Local” campaign.