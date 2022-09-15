Plattsburgh, NY — Local officials are honoring a late New York State trooper by dedicating a bridge over the Saranac River in his name.

Trooper Brian Falb was assigned to Troop B for more than 18 years. After 9/11, he helped search and recovery efforts at Ground. Falb was later diagnosed with brain cancer and died in 2017.

Local officials helped pass legislation to dedicate the Twin Bridges over the Saranac River on Interstate-87 to honor Falb’s sacrifice.

“He spent days, weeks, and months assigned to the 9/11 detail,” said Major Ruben Oliver. “A terrible legacy of our response at the towers is that so many of us are getting ill, and in some cases paying the ultimate sacrifice for our dedication to duty.”

Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said the bridge will remind people of Falb’s service.

“I truly believe in inspiration by example, and Trooper Falb has a legacy that is worth reading in the history books,” he said. “Hopefully, future generations will be interested in learning the person behind the name of these bridges.”

The bill dedicating the bridge was sponsored by Cashman and was ushered through the legislature by Assemblyman Billy Jones and State Senator Dan Stec. Governor Kathy Hochul signed it in July.

“Every time people cross that bridge, it’ll be a stark reminder of the sacrifices that our 9/11 heroes made,” Jones said.