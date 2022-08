Tupper Lake, NY — Autopsy results have determined that 51-year-old Melissa Guisewhite of Tupper Lake, died of injuries from a stab wound. The suspect, 26-year-old Alexa J. Gallagher of Tupper Lake, was arraigned on a charge for second-degree murder and is being held in Franklin County Jail without bail.

Guisewhite’s death has been ruled a homicide and anyone with information is asked to contact Troop B Communications at 518-873-2750.