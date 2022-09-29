Vermontville, NY — After putting up a sign warning of a dangerously understaffed prison in Ray Brook, the American Federation of Government Employees union was told by the Town of North Elba law enforcement that they needed to take the sign down.

Now, the sign is being temporarily hung up at Kate Mountain Park in Vermontville, but Union President Darrell Pilon isn’t giving up yet. “The Bureau of Prisons has to act now, they can’t just keep sweeping it under the rug.”

Pilon says the staffing issue hasn’t gotten better at Ray Brook, and a recently planned power outage in the area exposed other issues.

“We’ve been having issues with the generators, we’ve submitted projects for it, to try to get the funding to fix it to where it needs to be, and the Bureau has kind of pushed it to the wayside and when we went to generator power it didn’t work,” said James Davis, an electrician.

The staffing shortages have made it so workers not hired to be correctional officers have to fill in and cover shifts due to the lack of officers, a practice the prison is not supposed to rely on.

Those hired to be electricians, cooks, or nurses still have to go through the Academy so they are trained as an officer, but Davis said it is preventing him from doing his work. “My first year there I had to fill in as an officer twice. Right now, every quarter I have to do three weeks of it.” That means Davis has to spend one week a month as an officer and not as an electrician.

Pilon said it has caused tension among employees.

Support for prison workers has become an issue in the 21st District Congressional race. Pilon has met with Democrat Matt Castelli but says Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s office has not met with them despite his requests to do so.

Castelli said it was important for him to hear their concerns. “To elevate those issues with the department of justice, directly with the Bureau of Prisons, this is an issue they need to address, and I would elevate those concerns directly and have them addressed.”

Stefanik’s senior advisor has not responded to a request for a statement but did tell a Watertown-based publication that Congresswoman Stefanik is working to ensure there is a significant increase in staffing at Ray Brook, and increased safety.