United Way of the Adirondacks will give out essential items for babies free of charge

According to New York Life, the average family will spend $20,000 to $25,000 in the first year of a child’s life.

On average, families will spend $70-$80 a month on diapers alone according to a national study.

United Way of the Adirondack Region is providing free baby essentials for anyone that needs them.

Director of Development at United Way of the Adirondack Region, Kathy Snow said the event will operate like a drive-thru and you can take what you need.

“Everyone stays in the car. One of the volunteer’s that is completely masked up and wearing gloves goes to their cars and have them fill out an intake forms of what their needs are. Then another volunteer takes the slip and goes down and they follow this volunteer down the line to pick up the items they need. Then they drive away and never even have to get out of their vehicles,” said Snow.

More than 18 volunteer’s will be on hand to help those who arrive, but the event is not limited to parents, grandparents are included as well.

“Take advantage of this. Don’t feel you don’t need it because everyone is in need right now,” said Snow.

Free baby essentials include diapers of all sizes, formulas, baby food, baby wipes, masks for children, as well as blankets.

United Way of the Adirondack Region has spent over $6,000 on these essentials and out of that $6,000 $3,000 was spent on formulas alone.

No sign up is required, if you are in need of essentials just come to the event which starts at 10 am.

It will take place at St. John the Baptist Parish on Saturday November 7th and is located in Keeseville, New York.