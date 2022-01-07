Franklin County, NY — Franklin County Public Health has provided an update on their January vaccination clinics and additional information about clinics in February, testing sites and transportation information for seniors needing assistance.

January vaccination clinics:

Thursday, January 13. St. Andre’s Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. 3:00 – 7:00pm For ages 12 and up, Pfizer first doses and Pfizer booster doses. Those who register for the first dose clinic will automatically be registered for the second dose clinic on February 3 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm. Drop-ins welcome, limited depended on amount of vaccines. More appointments have been added.

Thursday, January 20. St. Andre’s Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. 3:00 – 6:00pm For ages 18 and up, Moderna first dose and Moderna booster. Those who register for the first dose clinic will automatically be registered for the second dose clinic on February 17 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm. Drop-ins welcome, limited depended on amount of vaccines.

Wednesday, January 26. Saranac Lake Free Library, 109 Main Street, Saranac Lake. 11:00 am – 3:00 pm For ages 16 and up, Pfizer boosters, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm For ages 18 and up, Moderna boosters, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Drop-ins welcome, limited depended on amount of vaccines.



February vaccination clinics:

Thursday, February 3, St. Andre’s Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. 3:00 – 6:00pm For ages 12 and up, Pfizer booster doses

Thursday, February 10, St. Andre’s Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. 3:00 – 6:00pm For ages 5-11, Pfizer pediatric clinic. Those who receive a first dose at this clinic will automatically be enrolled in a second dose clinic on March 3 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm at St. Andre Outreach Center.

Thursday, February 17, St. Andre’s Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. 3:00 – 6:00pm For ages 18 and up, Moderna booster doses



Testing site:

A new testing site has opened at 201 W. Main Street, Malone. The site is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Register for an appointment here.

Transportation assistance for seniors:

Franklin County Public Transportation is available for seniors on the Demand Runs within Malone, Tupper Lake, and Saranac Lake. There are no fees to use this service but transportation requires a 24 hour notice. Appointments can be made at 518-483-9000 during business hours of 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Malone: Monday – Fridays, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Tupper Lake: Monday – Fridays, 8:00 am to 3:30 pm Saranac Lake: Monday – Fridays, 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

For more information and to find registration links to the clinics, click here