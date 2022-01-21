The Franklin County Public Health has announced changes to upcoming vaccination clinics including an additional Pfizer booster clinic on February 22, and a change in location to the Pfizer booster clinic in Tupper Lake on February 24. Information about updated clinics are as follows:

Wednesday, January 26 – Saranac Lake Free Library, Saranac Lake. From 11:00 am to 3:00 pm Pfizer booster for ages 16 and up, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Register here. Moderna booster for ages 18 and up, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Register here. Drop-ins welcome but limited dependent on amount of vaccines



Thursday, February 3 – St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. From 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Pfizer booster for ages 12 and up. Register here. This clinic is also a Pfizer second dose clinic for those who got first doses during the clinic on January 13. Drop-ins welcome but limited dependent on amount of vaccines



Tuesday, February 8 – St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm Pfizer booster for ages 12 and up. Register here. Drop-ins welcome but limited dependent on amount of vaccines



Thursday, February 10 – St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. From 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Pfizer pediatric clinic for ages 5 to 11. Register here. Drop-ins welcome but limited dependent on amount of vaccines Those who receive a first dose at this clinic will automatically be enrolled in a second dose clinic on March 3 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at St. Andre Outreach Center



Tuesday, February 15 – St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm Pfizer booster for ages 12 and up. Register here.



Thursday, February 17 – St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. From 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Moderna booster for ages 18 and up. Register here. This clinic is also a Moderna second dose clinic for those who attended first dose clinic on January 20.



Tuesday, February 22 – St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm Pfizer booster for ages 12 and up. Register here. Drop-ins welcome dependent on amount of vaccines



Thursday, February 24 – Holy Ghost Parish Center, 40 Marion Street, Tupper Lake. From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm Pfizer booster for ages 12 and up. Register here. Drop-ins welcome dependent on amount of vaccines



Tuesday, March 1 – St. Andre Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone. From 10:00 am to 2:00 pm Pfizer booster for ages 12 and up

