Today, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 96,049 vaccination doses have been administered over the last 24 hours.

“With just three days left in the year, let’s make a New Year’s resolution to beat this pandemic in 2022,” Governor Hochul said. “Let’s start by celebrating New Year’s safely this weekend. Before visiting friends and family, please get yourself tested and make sure you are vaccinated and boosted, if eligible. Please remember to wear a mask when gathering with others. If we all do what’s right, we can make 2022 a very different year from the hardships we’ve had to endure so far.”

Vaccination rates have been on a rise partly due to the numerous pop-up clinics that the Governor has set up around the state. As of today, 680,721 doses were administered in the last 7 days.