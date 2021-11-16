Surveillance video stills of a shootout caught on camera on a Bronx sidewalk on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Police said no injuries were reported. (NYPD)

Video released by the NYPD shows two people walk up to each other and open fire on a Bronx street Monday morning, officials said.

Surveillance video shows two people walking toward another pair on the sidewalk on St. Ann’s Avenue, near East 139th Street, when suddenly two of them pull out guns and open fire at point-blank range.

WATCH: Shootout caught on video as 2 open fire point blank in broad daylight on Bronx sidewalk



Full story: https://t.co/ERDxWU5f3c pic.twitter.com/JUXGOoDzXV — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) November 16, 2021

One shooter continues letting off rounds as everyone scatters amid the gunfire. Police said there were no injuries or damage to property reported.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made.