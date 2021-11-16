Video: Two open fire at point-blank range in Bronx shootout

New York

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Surveillance video stills of a shootout caught on camera on a Bronx sidewalk on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Police said no injuries were reported. (NYPD)

Video released by the NYPD shows two people walk up to each other and open fire on a Bronx street Monday morning, officials said.

Surveillance video shows two people walking toward another pair on the sidewalk on St. Ann’s Avenue, near East 139th Street, when suddenly two of them pull out guns and open fire at point-blank range.

One shooter continues letting off rounds as everyone scatters amid the gunfire. Police said there were no injuries or damage to property reported.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus