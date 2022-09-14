(Watch Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech at the University at Buffalo in the video above.)

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Among college students, educators, young veterans and others she’s spoken to, Vice President Kamala Harris says one particular issue stood out as a very common concern — climate change.

While visiting the University at Buffalo (UB) on Wednesday, Harris called it an issue that’s at the front and center of young leaders’ minds. As an example, the Vice President said today’s young adults have lived through “every one of the 10 hottest summers on record.”

Giving a local example of an environmental concern, Harris briefly mentioned a place many of us are familiar with.

“Here in Buffalo, you have watched as toxic algae has spread through Lake Erie,” Harris said. Your generation knows the threat of the climate crisis because you have lived it, and for your entire lives, thus far, you have seen our nation fail to act with the urgency this crisis demands.”

But with the mention of problems, the Vice President also spoke on potential solutions, advocating for investment in clean energy for things like electric vehicles.

“General Motors recently announced they’ll be upgrading their factory in Lockport, just up the road, to manufacture parts for electric cars,” Harris said.

Harris came to UB with praise for today’s students.

“You are chemical engineers working to make our solar panels more efficient,” she said. “You are architects designing sustainable homes in communities. You are climate scientists, modeling the impact of rising seas and warming temperatures, and you are public health experts, providing hope and healing to so many.”

HARRIS TO UB STUDENTS: "Know that we stand with you, and we are so proud of you and so proud of what you are doing now and what you will continue to do." pic.twitter.com/LuQUB9wuZR — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) September 14, 2022

Kamala Harris’ visit came exactly four months after the mass shooting in Buffalo that took the lives of 10 people. It was her second visit to the region since then.

(Video of Harris’ plane arriving at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport)

Others who spoke during the afternoon included Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Congressman Brian Higgins.