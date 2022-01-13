JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A previous wind chill watch has been upgraded in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

The National Weather Service has officially issued a wind chill warning for the two counties, which will take effect on Friday.

According to the NWS, dangerously cold wind chills are expected in the county, with chills reaching as low as 40 degrees below zero in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

The NWS warned that this will be a potentially dangerous situation if outdoors. Individuals are advised that if outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur within 15 minutes or less if temperatures at 25 below zero or colder.

This wind chill warning will take effect on January 13 at 6 p.m. and remain active through 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15.