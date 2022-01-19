WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New COVID-19 cases are still coming in aplenty in Warren County. However, this week public health officials are seeing something it hasn’t in a bit. The daily totals are double-digit, not triple.

On Tuesday, Warren County reported 79 new COVID-19 cases in data from New York State contact tracing officials. On Wednesday, the number was 57. Also on Wednesday, the county reported 16 hospitalizations, including 11 patients who had received initial vaccine doses against coronavirus. Three had received booster shots.

Contact tracing and case total data are now being tracked by New York State health officials, as is the contact tracing process. The state did not have up-to-date case totals available as of Wednesday.

Warren County’s 7-day COVID test positivity rate stood at 16.7%, according to state data. The county has seen a total of 114 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics are set at three county school districts in the coming days, focusing on students. Upcoming clinics include Thursday, Jan. 20 at Lake George Central School; Friday, Jan. 21 at Johnsburg Central School; and Thursday, Jan. 27 at Warrensburg Central School. The Johnsburg and Warrensburg events are also open to the public.