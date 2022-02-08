WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Warren County confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases. The number continues a trend running from last week of daily coronavirus case rates dipping below the 100-case mark consistently.

As of Tuesday, there were 15 hospitalizations, unchanged from Monday. Nine hospitalized cases were among vaccinated Warren County residents.

Over the last 5 days, Warren County has seen 285 new COVID-19 cases. The county’s 7-day positive coronavirus test rate sits at 9.9%.

Warren County is no longer centrally responsible for contact tracing. Those procedures are now followed by New York State health officials. The county still maintains a coronavirus case map by zip code, which was updated on Tuesday.

Warren County is running COVID vaccine clinics at nearby school districts. A clinic is being hosted at Queensbury Union Free School District from 3-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Lake George Central School holds a clinic from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Warren County continues to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the county municipal center. Clinics are held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.