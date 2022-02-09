WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported 36 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, continuing a string of days with decreasing case counts. The county update came following the end of the announcement that the New York State mask mandate would end as of Thursday.

Warren County’s cases included 14 hospitalizations. That’s down by one from Tuesday. 10 of those cases are among fully vaccinated county residents.

The county saw 243 coronavirus cases in the last five days, a number that has been steadily decreasing in recent weeks. The 7-day positive test rate was 9.4%.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that the state mask mandate would end on Thursday. It will remain in effect in schools, healthcare, nursing homes and mass transit settings.

Warren County is hosting an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Lake George Central School, from 4-5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Warren County continues to host clinics at the county municipal center, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.