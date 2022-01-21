WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 145 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The county sat at 653 positive coronavirus cases reported over the previous 5 days, according to New York State data.

There were 15 hospitalized cases as of Friday. Nine of those were among residents vaccinated for coronavirus. Two were among those who had received booster shots.

Free COVID-19 test kits will be distributed at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Aviation Mall. Southern Adirondack Independent Living will give the tests out outside the entrance to Dick’s Sporting Goods inside the mall.

Warren County has ceased contact tracing on its own. In accordance with state rules, New York State health staff are taking over the contact tracing process in new COVID-19 cases.

Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics include Friday at Johnsburg Central School, and next Thursday, Jan. 27, at Warrensburg Central School. Recent clinics at Bolton, North Warren and Lake George schools administered 13 first doses and 39 booster shots.

Clinics are also being run on Tuesday afternoons, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Warren County Municipal Center. New York State continues to operate a center at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.