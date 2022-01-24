WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Warren County Health Services reported 96 new COVID-19 cases. Over the previous 5 days, the county saw 677 new cases. Recoveries are no longer reported by the county, as New York State health officials now track cases, and do not report recoveries.

The county saw 16 hospitalized cases, a number unchanged from the end of last week. Eight of those cases are among residents with both initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, and two were among those with booster shots.

Warren County announced on Monday that it was again cooperating with Stewart’s Shops locations. 1,000 coronavirus rapid tests were distributed to eight locations around the county. Previously when Warren County distributed rapid tests at Stewart’s, all tests were taken within an hour.

Warren County has upcoming COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot clinics scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25, and following Tuesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Another clinic is set for Thursday, Jan. 17, at Warrensburg Center School.

Warren County is no longer responsible for the contact tracing process. However, the county still operates a map breaking down coronavirus cases by zip code. That map was updated on Monday.