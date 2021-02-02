As positive COVID-19 cases decrease, Cuomo says vaccine production to increase

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing where he thanks workers for the great job they did clearing the snow across the state from the nor’easter.

During his briefing, Cuomo also talked COVID-19 cases in the state. For the 25th day in a row, the number of positive cases has gone down. Cuomo believes New York is over the post-holiday surge.

In other good news, Cuomo said that vaccine production would be increasing. Most local governments will be getting a 20% increase in vaccine within the next three weeks. Cuomo also said local governments will have the flexibility to add taxi drivers, restaurant workers, and developmentally disabled facilities to Phase 1B of vaccination.