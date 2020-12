ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Albany International Airport has entered a partnership with the State University of New York (SUNY) to begin testing airport employees and travelers for COVID-19.

SUNY will begin testing airport employees on a regular, voluntary basis at no cost starting December 11. Passenger testing will reportedly be made available for around $30 beginning at the end of December in order to give travelers the option to test prior to their flight or just after their return.