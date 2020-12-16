New York State creates new website for COVID-19 vaccine information

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During a briefing on Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state has created a new website that is a one-stop-shop for all information on the COVID-19 vaccine. The website is NY.gov/vaccine.

During his briefing, Cuomo also announced that no one in the state of New York will have to pay for the vaccine.

He is directing the Department of Financial Services to direct health insurers to cover any COVID vaccine administration costs in full, as well.

Cuomo announced on Wednesday that Regional Vaccination Hubs have been established. They will be lead by local hospital systems and develop a plan with community leads to distribute the vaccine on New York hits Phase II of the vaccine implementation.

The plans must be submitted by the first week of January and then will be reviewed by the New York State Department of Health.

Again, Cuomo outlined the priorities for the vaccine, which include a public education campaign to battle the skepticism of taking the vaccine, as well as an outreach effort to Black, Brown, and poor communities.

Cuomo also updated New Yorkers on the COVID-19 numbers across the state. On Tuesday, there were 95 deaths due to COVID-19, and the statewide positivity rate is 6.21%.

Here is how each region’s positivity rates break down:

As for hospitalizations, here is how each region shapes up:

To watch Cuomo’s briefing, click the player below: