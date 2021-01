It became clear in 2019 that the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market would need a new home. The market's current home at the Durkee Street parking lot will be demolished as part of the Lake City's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The pandemic has slowed down the market's relocation process. However, after a year and a half, the market should be able to open its new home on Green Street in time for its new season. That new home sits directly across the street from Plattsburgh's municipal sewage treatment plant.