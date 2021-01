ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Governor Cuomo says his proposal to allow mobile sports betting in New York could generate $500 million in revenues once the program is matured. Currently sports wagering in New York is only allowed in-person at the state's four commercial casinos.

Under the Governor's plan, anyone of age could bet on sports from their phone throughout the state. Officials on both sides of the aisle say it will allow New York to compete with other states that have already made it legal. "I think it's one of the better proposals that the Governor has, but I've always supported legalizing online sports gambling and anything that supports free enterprise and economic opportunity," said Republican State Assemblymember Karl Brabenec.