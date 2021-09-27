Gov. Hochul: National Guard to help with potential hospital staffing shortages

BRONX, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul helped launch a community COVID-19 booster vaccination site in New York City Monday morning.

The governor announced this weekend that New York state has enough booster shots available to cover all of those who currently qualify.

The governor also announced she would sign an executive order that would allow her to deploy National Guard members to areas hit with staffing issues at health care facilities as the state’s vaccine mandate for those employed in that capacity went into effect Monday.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed a CDC advisory committee’s recommendation to allow older or otherwise vulnerable Americans to get the Pfizer booster. The CDC has not yet endorsed Moderna or Johnson & Johnson boosters. According to CDC reccomendations:

“People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine atleast 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.”

“Getting New Yorkers vaccinated still remains our top priority as we work to stop the spread of COVID,” Gov. Hochul said.

If you’re eligible and would like to get the booster, you can book an appointment through the NYS’s website, here.

The deadline for hospital and nursing home workers in New York state to be vaccinated against COVID-19 arrived Monday with the prospect of severe staff shortages fueled by workers getting suspended or fired for refusing to be inoculated.

With thousands of workers still thought to be holding out, hospital administrators prepared contingency plans that included cutting back on noncritical services and limiting admissions at nursing homes.

Gov. Hochul said this weekend she was prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees, or vaccinated workers from outside the state, to fill any gaps. The governor has held firm on the mandate in the face of pleas to delay it and multiple lawsuits challenging its constitutionality.

All health care workers in New York state at hospitals and nursing homes are required to be vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday. Employees who refuse the shots face suspensions and termination.

The rules apply not just to people like doctors and nurses, but also to others who work in health care institutions, like food service workers, administrators and cleaners.

The mandate comes as hospitals are already reeling from staff shortages fueled in part by workers retiring and employees seeking other jobs after 18 months of the pandemic.

Health care workers can apply for a religious exemption, at least for now. A federal judge on Oct. 12 will consider a legal challenge arguing that such exemptions are constitutionally required.

