WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local boat manufacturer is set to construct military-grade boats for the U.S. Navy.

The Department of Defense has confirmed that the Navy has granted MetalCraft Marine Inc. located in Watertown, New York a $43,856,283 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

MetalCraft was awarded this contract to build Force Protection Small and Large boats. This was confirmed on March 9 in a press release issued by the DoD.

These boats are set to be constructed in Watertown and are expected to be completed by August 2023. Upon completion, the boats will be stationed at United States Military bases around the world.

With boatbuilding history dating back to the 17th century, MetalCraft is known for making high-speed patrol boats, fireboats, rescue boats and workboats.

MetalCraft’s Contracts Manager Bob Clark commented on the contract and thanked the Navy for its confidence in the company’s design ability and production quality.

“We have enjoyed a long relationship with the Navy that began back in 1998,” Clark said in a press release. “Working closely with dedicated Navy personnel has helped to build our company into a very high-tech, high-quality boat builder. We work as great partners together.”

According to the DoD, the first delivery order totals $4,458,483 and is funded by fiscal 2022 other procurement. This first delivery order will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

MetalCraft’s contract was competitively procured through the beta.sam.gov website, with four offers received. The contracting activity is being managed by the Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C.