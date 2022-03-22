WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman has been arrested following an assault on Mill Street.

According to the Watertown City Police Department, on March 22 around 9:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a female stabbing a male at a second-floor apartment on Mill Street in Watertown.

Upon arrival, officers found 56-year-old Jamie M. Doyle with what appeared to be a small screwdriver impaled in his upper chest area.

Doyle, at the time, was able to speak with the officers and medical personnel but was transported by Guilfoyle Ambulance to a Life Net helicopter and flown to Upstate University Hospital.

The suspect, identified by police as 51-year-old Michele L. Matthews, who lived in the apartment where the incident occurred, was located shortly after in the building.

An investigation confirmed that she intentionally stabbed Doyle with the screwdriver during a domestic incident in her apartment.

Matthews was brought to the Watertown City Police Department and charged with one count of Assault in the Second Degree, a class D felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

She was processed at the station, transported to Watertown City Court for arraignment and released on her own recognizance.

Watertown City Police were assisted by the Watertown Fire Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance, Black River Police Department and the Black River Apartments Management.