LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12-13, make up weekend 2 out of 4 for the Lake George Winter Carnival. Every weekend is different, with distinct events on the ice, and different food competitions in Shepard Park. Unfortunately, weekend 2 is also distinct for some events that have been called off.

On Friday, the temperature hit a high of 47 in Glens Falls, south of the village of Lake George, and North Creek to the north of it. While a couple days of temperatures like those aren’t enough to suddenly melt the thick sheet of winter ice on Lake George, it does create some dangers. This weekend, those risks have canceled scheduled car races on the ice.

“They tried for three hours to plow. The ice is wonderful,” said festival co-organizer Nancy Nichols, “but there was all of this wet snow on top of it.”

A mix of snow and rain over this week collected on the ice, with ATVs and snowmobiles unrelated to the festival traversing it in those conditions. As temperatures dipped down below freezing over the last few nights, the tread marks stuck, which made things dangerous for cars. The races are run by the Adirondack Motor Enthusiasts Club.

Another casualty of the weather was set to be a triumphant return. Dogsleds were set to return this weekend, but were also canceled due to weather concerns. Many years ago, a once-regular dogsled race group stopped coming due to safety concerns at the time related to holes left by ice fishers.

Tracks on the ice can make for hazardous driving, but not a threat to the three remaining weekends of the carnival, which runs through February. There’s always a bright side to shine on Lake George.

“Because of the fact that we’re having warmer weather right now, it might even out,” said Nichols, who has worked with the carnival for over 30 years out of its 60-year run. “That layer of snow and ice on the top? We’re having cold weather at night, which might correct the problem.”

Unaffected are ATV races, still set to hit the ice this weekend. Cars and dogs are both expected to show up in the village eventually, though; the former for the third and fourth weekends, and the latter on the fourth. The warmer weather doesn’t affect other events like cook-offs and childrens’ tie-dye shirts.

The Carnival’s opening weekend, Feb. 4-5, was a big success. Nichols ran the tie-dye booth and said it took days to fully wash the dye off her hands. The nearby Ice Castles attraction at Charles R. Wood Park helped, bringing more people into the village.

The Lake George Winter Carnival has signal boosted Ice Castles’ call for visitors to avoid ticket scalpers, and a post on that topic on the carnival Facebook page featured many comments on Friday from visitors saying that their tickets for the weekend had been canceled due to weather conditions. Ice Castles did not respond to a NEWS10 request for comment on Friday.

One warm weekend might seem scary for events like the castle and the carnival that rely so heavily on ice. Nichols has been through a lot of winter carnivals, though, and says it takes a lot to steer things too far wrong.

“We’ve been monitoring the weather closely. I don’t think it’s enough to worry about the thickness of the ice, but we will be monitoring it constantly.”

The carnival runs for the next three weekends, with differing schedules every weekend. Updates on what events are canceled, added or changed can be found on the official Facebook page.