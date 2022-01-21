OSCEOLA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A snowmobile crash has left one dead.

On January 20, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office investigated a snowmobiles crash in that killed 49-year-old Derek Hortman of West Seneca, New York.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hortman was operating a 2022 Ski-Doo Renegade X 900R on Trail C5C in the Town of Osceola when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the trail.

This caused Hortman to drive off the groomed trail and hit a group of trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting agencies included the Redfield Fire Department, Camden Ambulance, Florence Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue and Osceola Snowmobile Club.

An investigation into this crash remains ongoing.