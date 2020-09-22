When will movie theaters in NY be able to open?

Stepping inside the Cumberland 12 Cinemas it feels as though you’ve stepped into a time capsule. Movie posters on the wall depict upcoming films that should have been viewed months ago, and the snack counter sits with no snacks. Assemblyman Billy Jones is one of the many public figures seeking guidance from the Governor to open the last of the entertainment business.

“We call on New York State again, the department of health, the Governor. We can do this in a safe manner, you’ve heard me say this before with several other businesses, we can do this in a safe manner. ”

The focus is on the local businesses that were not able to open even after phase four of the Governor’s plan – Town supervisor Michael Cashman says plans can change.

“Let’s put forth a plan, let’s calibrate it if we need to, it is the local businesses that are the backbone of the community.”

The owner of Cumberland 12 Peter Edelman says it’s not just about the theater itself or the customers. It’s about the jobs it provides for its employees.

“Not just a movie theater where you see people working here. It’s a start for a lot of peoples businesses and careers. They learn how to deal with the public., they learn how to deal with money, they learn a sense of responsibility, and having good leadership.”

Edelman adds that they are more than ready to reopen. So far the Governor has remained quiet on the issue.