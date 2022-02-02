WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another massive winter storm is on its way to the North Country.
This winter storm began north in Canada and is expected to impact several states spanning from the Rocky Mountains, to the Plains and to the Great Lakes.
In preparation for the storm, a winter storm warning will take effect in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties at 1 a.m. on Thursday, February 3 and remain active through 1 p.m. on February 4.
Below are the National Weather Service’s snow accumulation probabilities for cities and towns in New York State starting on Wednesday night.
Chance of 6″ or more
- Buffalo: 97%
- Lowville: 90%
- Highmarket: 90%
- Rochester: 89%
- Pulaski: 86%
- Watertown: 87%
- Clayton: 83%
Chance of 12″ or more
- Buffalo: 53%
- Highmarket: 47%
- Lowville: 44%
- Rochester: 35%
- Watertown: 32%
- Pulaski: 32%
- Clayton: 27%
In St. Lawrence County, the snow will intensify Thursday evening with moderate to heavy snow expected on Thursday night. Below is a list of storm total snowfall predictions from the National Weather Service in Burlington:
- Watertown: 8 to 12 inches
- Ogdensburg: 6 to 8 inches
- Massena: 6 to 8 inches
- Potsdam: 8 to 12 inches
- Cranberry Lake: 8 to 12 inches
- Malone: 8 to 12 inches
- Old Forge: 8 to 12 inches
The National Weather Service also released a chart on the timing of travel impacts for the region. This is included below:
|Weather
|Travel Impacts
|Wednesday evening
|Light rain, possibly mixed with wet snow
|Minimal, mainly wet roads
|Thursday morning
|Occasional light snow
|Minor, untreated roads lightly snow-covered and slippery
|Thursday evening
|Widespread moderate to heavy snow
|Moderate, widespread snow-covered roads and reduced visibilities
|Friday morning
|Snow tapering off from west to east
|Minor, some roads still snow-covered, improved visibility