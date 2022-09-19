In this Sept. 27, 2014 photo, fall colors reflect in the surface of Indian Lake in the Adirondacks in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Esch)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Midway into September, some trees are showing some non-green colors as Autumn makes its way to the Adirondacks. With experts predicting a quick season for fall colors due to low rain conditions through 2022, there’s no time to waste if you’re a leaf-peeper – especially if you’re one who likes a nice hike.

Plenty of organizations have lists of where to hike across the Adirondacks, and they all know that fresh boots hit the trails when the leaves start to change. Before you even select a specific trail, Visit Adirondacks has some recommendations for what weeks and weekends to target to see the best colors:

Last week of September – First week of October Lake Placid region Saranac Lake region Tupper Lake region Whiteface region

First and second weeks of October Lake George region Malone region Schroon Lake region

Third and fourth weeks of October Lake Champlain region Adirondack Seaway St. Lawrence County region Tug Hill



Visit Adirondacks also runs an updating report on the percentage of leaves changing color in the Adirondacks. As of Monday morning, the report 10% fall colors around Lake George; 5% around Lake Placid; 10% in the Whiteface Mountain region; and 5% in the Lake Champlain region.

Adirondack.net lists out some individual hikes by difficulty that are considered to be among the best for spotting red and orange leaves. Some recommendations include:

Easy hikes Roaring Brook Falls .3 miles Route 73, Keene Valley Crane Mountain 1.4 miles to summit, or 2.7 miles for a pondside route Ski Hill Road, near Johnsburg Baker Mountain 1.8 miles Forest Hill Avenue, near Saranac Lake

Moderate hikes Hadley Mountain 2.6 miles Tower Road, near Hadley Castle Rock 3 miles Maple Lodge Road, Blue Mountain Lake Sleeping Beauty Mountain 3.4 miles or 7 miles depending on route Shelving Rock Road (first Buttermilk Falls Road and Sly Pond Road) near Lake George; trails at Hogtown Trailhead and Dacy Clearing



Challenging hikes Pharaoh Mountain 8 to 10 miles Crane Pond, near Schroon Lake McKenzie Mountain 10.5 miles Trailheads on Route 86 in Ray Brook, and Whiteface Inn Lake in Lake Placid Whiteface Mountain 7.8 to 12 miles Trailheads start from Marble Mountain Road and Reservoir Road off Route 431, and Route 86 toward Wilmington.



If you’re looking for another way to experience the perfect mountaintop view of the fall foliage, there are towers sitting at the tops of 23 mountains in the Adirondacks. The Adirondack Fire Tower Challenge features various climbs of ranging ability levels.

Each fire tower is vintage, and most are fully climbable. Some may be closed depending on time of year and other factors. The list includes: