Malone, NY — On Sunday, the New York State Police were informed that a visitor at the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone was trying to bring contraband into the facility. State Police found that the suspect, 26-year-old Desinee J. Smith of Laurelton, had two balloons that contained a leafy substance. The substance was tested positive for Synthetic Cannabinoids.

Smith was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell 5thbe degree and Promoting Prison Contraband 1st degree and was arraigned in Malone Court. She is due to reappear in court on March 1.