ROSSIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Details have been released regarding a shooting that occurred on March 9 in the town of Rossie.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:42 a.m. on March 9, Deputies responded to a reported domestic incident on South Woods Road in the Town of Rossie.

Upon arrival, Deputies determined that a female victim had been shot in the neck during the incident and was immediately transported via medivac to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse for treatment.

However, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that as of 5:30 p.m., the victim was in stable condition at Upstate Hospital.

Sheriff Detectives also identified 34-year-old Canton resident Shawn G. Sheridan as the suspect in the shooting incident. The Sheriff’s Office said at the time of the incident, Sheridan was armed with a long gun and knife.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputy Matthew Merria took action over the initial course of the incident and secured Sheridan and rendered aid to the female victim until aid was provided.

The Sheriff’s Office charged Sheridan with Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. He was arraigned in Rossie Town Court and held with no bail.

Sheridan will be ordered to return to court at a later date.

This investigation remains ongoing and further charges are pending.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the New York State Police and St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.