Wooden water mains, hundreds of years old, found in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wooden water main pipes first used to distribute water in Albany more than 200 years ago were removing by city crews doing work near City Hall.

The old mains — tree trunks bored through the center — were laid end to end to deliver water from the Maezlandt Kill, northwest of Albany, to a reservoir at Columbia and Stueben Streets. The Maezlandt Kill was a source of water in Albany from 1797 to the 1920s.

The County Courthouse was built on the site where the reservoir was located and eventually, the wooden mains were replaced with cast-iron pipes. The pond at Wolfert’s Roost Country Club is still fed by the Maezlandt Kill.

Albany’s Water Department announced the discovery, posting pictures on the department’s Facebook page Tuesday.