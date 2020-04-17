New Yorkers required to wear masks in public starting Friday

New York has extended its ‘Stay at Home’ order through May 15th. Starting Friday, all New Yorkers will be required to wear masks or other face coverings in public, when social distancing isn’t possible.

Mayor Colin Read says he’s not worried about city of Plattsburgh residents because they’ve already been doing this for a few weeks.

“By doing that so early and creating that understanding that we don’t want to suffer what New York City is suffering,” Mayor Read said. “I think that really helped us.”

Read continues to credit what he calls lake city residents’ impressive compliance with public health measures for helping slow the spread.

“We got out early with the face mask policy, with social distancing, with shutting down the workplace, the curfews,” he said. “Every single policy we’ve done have been well before others have done them.”

Read says nursing homes still need more protection and suggests a state order that would limit employees from working at more than one facility.

He says more information around test results and transparency about outbreaks will also improve the city’s response.

“That’s the kind of information and dialogue that we really need to have because we have tools to be able to make that point if only we’re part of the process,” Mayor Read said.

If you violate the mask order, you could face a misdemeanor offense and up to a $1,000 fine. Mayor Read said the city is hoping to avoid enforcement, and will push education around the policy.