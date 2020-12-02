New York’s rolling average above 3% even outside of microsclusters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of Wednesday’s briefing addressing the potential COVID-19 vaccine, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s most recent numbers.

“As we continue to move through the holiday season, the good news is that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but unfortunately it is still a ways away and we are now faced with a set of challenges to overcome before we get there. Not only is the number of COVID-19 cases rising virtually everywhere, but they are stemming from a new source, with nearly 70% of cases being traced back to households and private gatherings,” Cuomo said. “Winning the war against COVID has to be an inclusive process and only by everyone working together will we be successful. While we continue to fight to make the federal plan more inclusive, effective and fair, New Yorkers need to do their part to help limit the spread.”

The governor sent out Tuesday’s data:

Patient Hospitalization – 3,924 (+150)

Patients Newly Admitted – 627

Hospital Counties – 54

Number ICU – 742 (+24)

Number ICU with Intubation – 373 (+25)

Total Discharges – 86,201 (+393)

Deaths – 69

Total Deaths – 26,889

The governor also noted that the positive testing rate in microcluster focus areas is 5.88%, and outside the focus zone areas, it’s 4.21%. Within focus areas, 49,027 test results were reported on Tuesday, with 2,882 positives. Elsewhere in the state, not counting these focus areas, 144,524 test results were reported that yielded 6,091 positives:

11/8- 11/14 % positive 11/15- 11/21 % positive 11/22- 11/28 % positive Current seven-day rolling average 11/30 % positive 12/1 % positive Focus areas 4.81% 4.51% 5.14% 5.75% 6.27% 5.88% Statewide, including focus areas 2.86% 2.89% 3.52% 4.12% 4.96% 4.63% Statewide, excluding focus areas 2.47% 2.44% 3.02% 3.59% 4.46% 4.21%

Micro-cluster zone seven-day average positivity rates are below:

Focus Zone 11/8- 11/14 % positive 11/15- 11/21 % positive 11/22- 11/28 % positive 11/30 seven-day rolling average 12/1 seven-day rolling average Current seven-day rolling average Erie County orange zone 7.22% 7.30% 7.20% 7.43% 7.77% 7.78% Erie County yellow zone 5.34% 7.36% 6.83% 6.61% 7.73% 8.27% Niagara County yellow zone 5.10% 4.44% 7.35% 7.89% 7.80% 8.07% Monroe County orange zone 4.41% 4.17% 6.59% 7.04% 7.32% 6.94% Monroe County yellow zone 5.95% 3.58% 5.62% 6.44% 6.81% 6.42% Onondaga County orange zone 6.26% 5.34% 6.13% 5.98% 5.91% 5.81% Onondaga County yellow zone 6.03% 4.50% 5.09% 5.13% 5.17% 5.50% Queens yellow zone 3.40% 3.40% 3.61% 3.78% 3.98% 4.23% Bronx East yellow zone 3.81% 3.52% 4.47% 4.74% 5.00% 5.11% Bronx West yellow zone 3.80% 4.70% 4.64% 4.81% 5.04% 5.06% Brooklyn yellow zone 3.92% 3.70% 5.64% 5.73% 6.13% 6.86% Rockland County yellow zone 3.55% 3.39% 3.94% 4.23% 4.52% 4.83% Chemung County orange zone 4.59% 4.71% 6.46% 7.03% 7.28% 6.72% Staten Island orange zone 5.24% 4.96% 4.75% 5.09% 5.66% 6.10% Staten Island yellow zone 3.75% 3.61% 4.08% 4.18% 4.55% 4.72% Tioga County yellow zone 10.81% 5.60% 3.10% 3.74% 5.44% 6.15% Middletown yellow zone 3.81% 5.41% 3.81% 4.78% 5.28% 6.03% Newburgh yellow zone 8.07% 7.89% 8.57% 7.76% 7.30% 7.49% Manhattan yellow zone 3.23% 3.39% 3.40% 3.73% 3.84% 3.91% Great Neck yellow zone 3.69% 3.69% 3.93% 4.34% 4.39% 4.37% Massapequa Park yellow zone 4.64% 4.15% 5.12% 5.54% 6.14% 5.91% Hampton Bays yellow zone 9.26% 5.69% 7.00% 6.68% 6.76% 6.24% Riverhead yellow zone 4.80% 4.85% 3.49% 2.87% 2.95% 3.44% Peekskill yellow zone 10.36% 7.15% 7.23% 8.43% 9.55% 9.57% Ossining yellow zone 9.88% 10.22% 9.96% 10.65% 10.03% 9.87% Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow yellow zone 8.47% 8.27% 7.05% 6.38% 5.55% 4.72% Yonkers yellow zone 4.48% 4.11% 4.84% 5.03% 4.75% 5.05% New Rochelle yellow zone 6.46% 5.68% 5.44% 6.19% 6.51% 6.33% Port Chester orange zone 9.34% 7.59% 7.21% 7.91% 8.54% 8.59%

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Sunday Monday Tuesday Current seven-day average Capital Region 3.7% 4.7% 4.7% 3.84% Central New York 4.2% 5.5% 4.8% 5.12% Finger Lakes 6.6% 6.4% 5.0% 6.03% Long Island 4.5% 4.7% 5.5% 4.14% Mid-Hudson 5.1% 5.3% 5.8% 4.94% Mohawk Valley 4.6% 5.6% 5.8% 4.60% New York City 3.9% 4.1% 4.3% 3.34% North Country 3.0% 4.6% 5.8% 3.18% Southern Tier 3.8% 4.9% 1.2% 2.39% Western New York 7.4% 9.0% 6.9% 7.37%

Of the 664,238 total individuals who have tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 6,138 170 Allegany 1,069 11 Broome 5,551 103 Cattaraugus 1,199 35 Cayuga 930 13 Chautauqua 1,631 22 Chemung 3,140 31 Chenango 652 3 Clinton 488 8 Columbia 1,044 9 Cortland 1,091 9 Delaware 385 10 Dutchess 7,512 158 Erie 26,518 476 Essex 296 7 Franklin 276 5 Fulton 527 9 Genesee 1,114 38 Greene 720 10 Hamilton 49 2 Herkimer 755 24 Jefferson 611 25 Lewis 404 24 Livingston 764 26 Madison 992 29 Monroe 16,588 528 Montgomery 522 12 Nassau 61,988 826 Niagara 4,142 123 NYC 317,746 3,198 Oneida 5,266 182 Onondaga 11,281 286 Ontario 1,390 36 Orange 17,283 208 Orleans 645 11 Oswego 1,742 58 Otsego 660 11 Putnam 2,973 89 Rensselaer 1,837 42 Rockland 22,048 203 Saratoga 2,413 43 Schenectady 2,615 60 Schoharie 212 4 Schuyler 323 3 Seneca 323 3 St. Lawrence 913 39 Steuben 1,865 41 Suffolk 62,647 966 Sullivan 2,220 10 Tioga 1,171 18 Tompkins 1,154 15 Ulster 3,499 65 Warren 603 8 Washington 461 4 Wayne 1,206 31 Westchester 51,790 570 Wyoming 584 20 Yates 272 3

On Tuesday, 69 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,889: