New York’s rolling average above 3% even outside of microsclusters

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks during a ceremony in New York on Jan. 24, 2019. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of Wednesday’s briefing addressing the potential COVID-19 vaccine, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s most recent numbers.

“As we continue to move through the holiday season, the good news is that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but unfortunately it is still a ways away and we are now faced with a set of challenges to overcome before we get there. Not only is the number of COVID-19 cases rising virtually everywhere, but they are stemming from a new source, with nearly 70% of cases being traced back to households and private gatherings,” Cuomo said. “Winning the war against COVID has to be an inclusive process and only by everyone working together will we be successful. While we continue to fight to make the federal plan more inclusive, effective and fair, New Yorkers need to do their part to help limit the spread.”

The governor sent out Tuesday’s data:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,924 (+150)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 627
  • Hospital Counties – 54
  • Number ICU – 742 (+24)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 373 (+25)
  • Total Discharges – 86,201 (+393)
  • Deaths – 69
  • Total Deaths – 26,889

The governor also noted that the positive testing rate in microcluster focus areas is 5.88%, and outside the focus zone areas, it’s 4.21%. Within focus areas, 49,027 test results were reported on Tuesday, with 2,882 positives. Elsewhere in the state, not counting these focus areas, 144,524 test results were reported that yielded 6,091 positives:

11/8- 11/14 % positive11/15- 11/21 % positive11/22- 11/28 % positiveCurrent seven-day rolling average11/30 % positive12/1 % positive
Focus areas4.81%4.51%5.14%5.75%6.27%5.88%
Statewide, including focus areas2.86%2.89%3.52%4.12%4.96%4.63%
Statewide, excluding focus areas2.47%2.44%3.02%3.59%4.46%4.21%

Micro-cluster zone seven-day average positivity rates are below:

Focus Zone11/8- 11/14 % positive11/15- 11/21 % positive11/22- 11/28 % positive11/30 seven-day rolling average12/1 seven-day rolling averageCurrent seven-day rolling average
Erie County orange zone7.22%7.30%7.20%7.43%7.77%7.78%
Erie County yellow zone5.34%7.36%6.83%6.61%7.73%8.27%
Niagara County yellow zone5.10%4.44%7.35%7.89%7.80%8.07%
Monroe County orange zone4.41%4.17%6.59%7.04%7.32%6.94%
Monroe County yellow zone5.95%3.58%5.62%6.44%6.81%6.42%
Onondaga County orange zone6.26%5.34%6.13%5.98%5.91%5.81%
Onondaga County yellow zone6.03%4.50%5.09%5.13%5.17%5.50%
Queens yellow zone3.40%3.40%3.61%3.78%3.98%4.23%
Bronx East yellow zone3.81%3.52%4.47%4.74%5.00%5.11%
Bronx West yellow zone3.80%4.70%4.64%4.81%5.04%5.06%
Brooklyn yellow zone3.92%3.70%5.64%5.73%6.13%6.86%
Rockland County yellow zone3.55%3.39%3.94%4.23%4.52%4.83%
Chemung County orange zone4.59%4.71%6.46%7.03%7.28%6.72%
Staten Island orange zone5.24%4.96%4.75%5.09%5.66%6.10%
Staten Island yellow zone3.75%3.61%4.08%4.18%4.55%4.72%
Tioga County yellow zone10.81%5.60%3.10%3.74%5.44%6.15%
Middletown yellow zone3.81%5.41%3.81%4.78%5.28%6.03%
Newburgh yellow zone8.07%7.89%8.57%7.76%7.30%7.49%
Manhattan yellow zone3.23%3.39%3.40%3.73%3.84%3.91%
Great Neck yellow zone3.69%3.69%3.93%4.34%4.39%4.37%
Massapequa Park yellow zone4.64%4.15%5.12%5.54%6.14%5.91%
Hampton Bays yellow zone9.26%5.69%7.00%6.68%6.76%6.24%
Riverhead yellow zone4.80%4.85%3.49%2.87%2.95%3.44%
Peekskill yellow zone10.36%7.15%7.23%8.43%9.55%9.57%
Ossining yellow zone9.88%10.22%9.96%10.65%10.03%9.87%
Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow yellow zone8.47%8.27%7.05%6.38%5.55%4.72%
Yonkers yellow zone4.48%4.11%4.84%5.03%4.75%5.05%
New Rochelle yellow zone6.46%5.68%5.44%6.19%6.51%6.33%
Port Chester orange zone9.34%7.59%7.21%7.91%8.54%8.59%

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

SundayMondayTuesdayCurrent seven-day average
Capital Region3.7%4.7%4.7%3.84%
Central New York4.2%5.5%4.8%5.12%
Finger Lakes6.6%6.4%5.0%6.03%
Long Island4.5%4.7%5.5%4.14%
Mid-Hudson5.1%5.3%5.8%4.94%
Mohawk Valley4.6%5.6%5.8%4.60%
New York City3.9%4.1%4.3%3.34%
North Country3.0%4.6%5.8%3.18%
Southern Tier3.8%4.9%1.2%2.39%
Western New York7.4%9.0%6.9%7.37%

Of the 664,238 total individuals who have tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany6,138170
Allegany1,06911
Broome5,551103
Cattaraugus1,19935
Cayuga93013
Chautauqua1,63122
Chemung3,14031
Chenango6523
Clinton4888
Columbia1,0449
Cortland1,0919
Delaware38510
Dutchess7,512158
Erie26,518476
Essex2967
Franklin2765
Fulton5279
Genesee1,11438
Greene72010
Hamilton492
Herkimer75524
Jefferson61125
Lewis40424
Livingston76426
Madison99229
Monroe16,588528
Montgomery52212
Nassau61,988826
Niagara4,142123
NYC317,7463,198
Oneida5,266182
Onondaga11,281286
Ontario1,39036
Orange17,283208
Orleans64511
Oswego1,74258
Otsego66011
Putnam2,97389
Rensselaer1,83742
Rockland22,048203
Saratoga2,41343
Schenectady2,61560
Schoharie2124
Schuyler3233
Seneca3233
St. Lawrence91339
Steuben1,86541
Suffolk62,647966
Sullivan2,22010
Tioga1,17118
Tompkins1,15415
Ulster3,49965
Warren6038
Washington4614
Wayne1,20631
Westchester51,790570
Wyoming58420
Yates2723

On Tuesday, 69 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,889:

CountyNew deaths
Albany3
Bronx3
Broome4
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Dutchess1
Erie14
Greene1
Kings2
Manhattan1
Monroe3
Nassau2
Oneida2
Onondaga6
Orange1
Oswego1
Queens6
Rensselaer1
Richmond5
Rockland1
Steuben2
Suffolk3
Tompkins1
Westchester3
Wyoming1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog