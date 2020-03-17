Closings
Newark woman dies in Lyndonville crash

A Tuesday morning car crash killed a woman and injured another driver. It happened around 7:30 a.m., according to Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris, who said first responders were called to the scene of a two-car accident near 1546 Lynburke Rd. Police said Taylor Brisson, 23 of Newark, crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming vehicle in the northbound lane.

The other driver, John Manges, 73 of West Burke sustained minor injuries.  Brisson did not survive the crash.

Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction team was called in to assist in the investigation and the investigation is ongoing.

